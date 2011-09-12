NEW YORK Eastman Kodak EK.N shares jumped near the end of trade on Monday and kept rising after the close of trading.

Shares closed 6.3 percent higher at $3.05 and were trading as high as $3.17 in after-hours trading.

It was not immediately clear why Kodak shares rose so sharply, at least one investor said. The company was not immediately available for comment on Monday.

Kodak shares have been volatile since the company said on July 20 it was shopping around a portion of its patent portfolio. Its shares are also sensitive to decisions made by the International Trade Commission regarding its patents. No new decisions were issued at the ITC on Monday.

"The stock was trading down virtually the entire day and the next thing I know it's way up. I have no idea," said co-principal of Investment Partners Group Greg Abella, who manages funds that own Kodak shares.

(Reporting by Liana B. Baker)