Eastman Kodak EK.N reported a much bigger-than-expected third-quarter loss and said it had less cash than a quarter earlier as the once-iconic photography company faced higher material costs and did not announce a major licensing deal.

Kodak said its loss from continuing operations widened to $222 million, or 83 cents per share, from $43 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 44 cents per share, according to Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 17 percent to $1.46 billion, falling short of the $1.65 billion analysts were expecting.

The company also projected deeper losses this year. It now expects losses from continuing operations in the range of $400 million to $600 million, compared with a previous forecast of a loss of $200 million to $400 million.

As of September 30, the company said it held $862 million in cash, down from $957 million a quarter earlier.

The future of the century-old loss-making American corporate icon is in a flux as its cash piles decline. It announced at the end of September that it had hired Jones Day, a law firm that specializes in restructuring.

Kodak's shares closed 3.4 percent higher on Wednesday. Its shares have fallen roughly 80 percent so far this year.

(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)