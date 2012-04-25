ZTE warns of impact of U.S. sanction settlement penalties
HONG KONG Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp warned on Tuesday that penalties it expects to incur for allegedly breaking U.S. sanctions against Iran could impact its results.
Photo-sharing service Shutterfly Inc (SFLY.O) said there were no competing bids for Eastman Kodak Co's EKDKQ.PK online photo services business that Shutterfly is set to buy for $23.8 million.
Eastman agreed to sell the business to Shutterfly last month, kicking off the bankrupt photography pioneer's relaunch as a slimmer company.
The companies plan to close the deal following final approval by the bankruptcy court, Shutterfly said in a statement on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT Daimler said on Tuesday it was investing a double-digit million euro amount into AutoGravity, a smartphone-based vehicle leasing and financing app as part of a broader push by the carmaker to build a digital platform for financial services.
LONDON Britain's new National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) invited private sector companies to train and collaborate with it on cyber defense, as Queen Elizabeth formally opened its London hub on Tuesday.