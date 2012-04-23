Diversified manufacturer Eaton Corp (ETN.N) reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday, helped by healthier markets, but shares dipped 1.3 percent as a relatively low tax rate also boosted earnings.

The maker of electrical and hydraulic systems, auto and truck components, said markets were growing faster than it had predicted three months ago and raised its full-year forecast for the second time this year.

"The U.S. is where the strength is," Chief Executive Sandy Cutler said. "The markets outside of the U.S. is not where the strength is this year, so a reversal of what we've seen of the trend of the last four to five years."

Net earnings rose 8 percent to $311 million, or 91 cents per share, compared with $287 million, or 83 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding acquisition charges, Eaton earned 92 cents per share, beating average analyst estimates by 2 cents.

Earnings "came in above consensus primarily as a result of lower tax rate," JP Morgan analyst Ann Duignan said in a note to clients.

The company's sales rose 4 percent to $3.96 billion, compared with Wall Street estimates of $4.01 billion.

The fastest sales growth was in Eaton's electrical Americas segment, its biggest, helped by a rebound in non-residential construction spending. Markets also lifted Eaton's aerospace, auto and truck businesses.

Eaton said it expected faster growth in its markets but slower international sales growth, saying Europe remains challenging.

It forecast 2012 operating earnings of $4.30 to $4.70 per share, up 10 cents at the midpoint, which compares with analyst estimates of $4.44 a share.

Eaton stock was down 1.3 percent at $46.81 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek, Dave Zimmerman)