Asset manager Eaton Vance Corp (EV.N) said quarterly profit fell 7 percent as investors wary of volatile markets pulled money out of its funds.

The Boston-based company's fourth-quarter net income fell to$46.8 million, or 40 cents per share, from $50.3 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Eaton Vance posted an adjusted profit of 47 cents a share.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 43 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company saw outflows of $2.7 billion at its long-term funds and separate accounts, compared with net inflows of $3.16 billion a year ago.

Separate accounts include money managed outside of funds for clients like institutions and high net-worth individuals.

Assets under management (AUM) were $188.2 billion as of October 31, a decrease of 5 percent from the $199.0 billion of managed assets as of July 31.

The decline in AUM follows the trend seen at other top money managers like BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) and Invesco Ltd (IVZ.N).

Shares of Eaton Vance were trading at $23.17 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

