FRANKFURT The European Union's banking regulator wants lenders to bolster their capital bases rather than cut back on lending, as they gird themselves to cope with the sovereign debt crisis.

If banks opt to shrink balance sheets it could potentially harm the economy, Andrea Enria, chairman of the European Banking Authority, said on Tuesday at a conference.

"We are trying to move to a less disordered deleveraging process and toward capital raising," he said.

"Deleveraging has already started in the last months and it will become even harsher if the funding markets do not reopen, allowing banks to access funds at reasonable prices."

Enria said financial markets have been putting more pressure on banks during the sovereign crisis than regulators.

"At this juncture, the markets are putting so much pressure on banks both on capital and liquidity that if anything there is overshooting in terms of the buffers," Enria told reporters.

Bigger capital buffers for banks is not a solution to the sovereign debt crisis but is an important component of an overall package that includes a leveraging of the European rescue fund EFSF, the debt deal for Greece and state funding guarantees for banks, Enria said.

Enria also said the EBA was having weekly telephone conferences with national supervisors on European banks' liquidity positions.

Speaking at the same conference, Steven Maijoor, chairman of the European Securities and Markets Authority, said it was working to increase transparency on reporting on sovereign debt risks and aimed to achieve reporting consistency by year-end.

"What we have seen after the first half of the year is that there has been divergence in accounting practices. Obviously, that is something we should avoid because it reduces the trust of investors in financial statements," Maijoor said.

The EBA, ESMA and European insurance authority EIOPA all said that assuring harmonizing supervisory practices across the European Union will be a major objective.

Bundesbank vice-president Sabine Lautenschlaeger said regulators needed to take account of differences specific to national economies. "A European supervisory approach that does not cater to national needs will be opposed by the national supervisor."

