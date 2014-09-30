EBay Inc agreed on Tuesday to spin off its payments unit, PayPal, in the second half of 2015, after rebuffing activist investor Carl Icahn's proposal in January.

Following are comments by eBay Chief Executive John Donahoe on PayPal spinoff since then:

Jan. 22 - During fourth-quarter earnings call

"PayPal and eBay make sense together for many reasons. First, eBay accelerates PayPal's success. Second, eBay data makes PayPal smarter. And third, eBay funds PayPal's growth."

Feb. 12 - At Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

"We believe PayPal will grow faster as part of eBay, and we believe eBay grows faster having PayPal because of things like money back guarantee and eBay buyer protection."

"So, we think the synergies are strong, and I've said if and when we think those synergies have run their course or one business would be better off independent from the other, we'll be rational, the same way we were rational with Skype four or five years ago."

March 5 - At Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

"PayPal is part of eBay Inc (and) is not being constrained by its prospects for growth because it's part of a bigger company."

March 5 - In an interview with Reuters

"I met with 15, 16 of our top 20 active investors, have engaged back and forth in dialogue with them. The majority of them understand that they're stronger together."

April 10 - Press statement after settling proxy fight with Carl Icahn

"As a result of our conversations, it became clear that Carl and I strongly agree on the potential of PayPal and our company." (reut.rs/1ByVf08)

April 29 - During first-quarter earnings conference call

"EBay and PayPal are better together and that full separation doesn't make sense at this point."

May 13 - Annual shareholder meeting

"We, the board, look every year about what we think is best as we enter our annual strategy review... We'll continue to be thoughtful and objective. But for now, we believe eBay and PayPal are stronger together."

July 16 - During second-quarter earnings conference call

"The proxy fight in Q1 gave us the chance to engage with our largest shareholders and hear what's most important to them... And third, they believe that synergies make eBay and PayPal better together for now, but they want us to continue to be open-minded to alternatives."

