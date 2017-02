eBay Inc's PayPal unit, which allows consumers to pay for goods online, is running a trial of in-store payments with Home Depot, one of the largest retailers in the U.S., a spokesman said on Friday.

A pilot program for PayPal's new point-of-sale, or POS, technologies is being run in five Home Depot stores and involves a "small number" of PayPal employees, the PayPal spokesman Anuj Nayar added.

(Reporting by Alistair Barr; editing by Carol Bishopric)