Caterpillar seeks ex-U.S. attorney general's help over govt probe
Caterpillar Inc has tapped former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices.
SAN FRANCISCO EBay Inc lowered its 2014 revenue outlook in response to a stronger U.S. dollar and slower-than-expected growth in the e-commerce company's marketplaces division, executives said on Wednesday while discussing eBay's third-quarter results.
Those two factors forced eBay to lop off about $300 million or 7 cents per share from its 2014 financial outlook. In response, eBay is aggressively cutting costs and spending more on marketing to drum up traffic, executives said.
The marketplaces unit, which made up about half of eBay's quarterly revenue, is still struggling to retain users after a cyber attack in May that forced eBay users worldwide to reset their passwords. It was also undercut by changes to eBay's search engine optimization tactics and StubHub's weak growth.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Chris Reese)
Caterpillar Inc has tapped former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices.
WASHINGTON Japan's industry minister said on Thursday he had agreed with the U.S. energy and commerce secretaries to share information on developments involving Toshiba Corp and its troubled U.S. nuclear affiliate, Westinghouse Electric Co., Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
BERLIN Carmakers and suppliers gave widely differing timelines for the introduction of self-driving vehicles on Thursday, showing the uncertainties surrounding the technology as well as a split between cautious established players and bullish new entrants.