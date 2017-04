E-commerce company eBay Inc (EBAY.O) reported a 7 percent jump in net revenue, boosted by higher demand in the PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPLV.O) payments business it plans to spin off on Friday.

The company also announced an additional $1 billion share buyback program.

Net income fell to $83 million, or 7 cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from $676 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $4.38 billion from $4.10 billion.

