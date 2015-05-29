ISTANBUL The European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Friday it was in talks with Borsa Istanbul about acquiring a 10 percent stake in the stock exchange ahead of its planned public offering in 2016.

"Borsa Istanbul is at the heart of Turkey's ambition to become a financial center for the wider region," Philip Bennett, EBRD's first vice president, told reporters in Istanbul.

"As a shareholder in Borsa Istanbul we will support its efforts to become a leading stock exchange in terms of the number of listed companies and market capitalization," he said.

The Istanbul stock exchange sees the second quarter of 2016 as suitable for its planned initial public offering.

"Other strategic partnerships may take place in the near term, as long as they don't prevent the public offering. We will not be engaging in any agreements that could potentially affect our public offering process," Bourse Istanbul chairman Tuncay Dinc told the joint news conference.

