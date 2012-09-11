FRANKFURT The European Central Bank should not succumb to the temptation of buying paper with longer remaining maturities than three years, if it activates its new bond-buying program, policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Tuesday.

"This is the part of the maturity structure that is closer to standard monetary policy operations," said Asmussen, a former German deputy finance minister and since January a member of the ECB's Executive Board.

"I think we should limit ourselves to the short end, especially between one and three years," he said in a question-and-answer session after a speech at the University of Frankfurt.

(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)