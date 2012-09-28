Apple hits intraday record high for first time since 2015
SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc shares hit an intraday record high on Tuesday for the first time almost two years as investors raised bets that a 10th anniversary iPhone will boost lackluster sales.
BERLIN European Central Bank Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Friday that he would only support purchasing the bonds of struggling euro zone countries if pressure on them to reform their economies remained high.
"Only under strict conditionality and only if there is continued pressure to reform," Asmussen said of the bond purchase plan announced by ECB President Mario Draghi earlier this month.
Speaking at an event in Berlin hosted by the Alfred Herrhausen Society, a Deutsche Bank think tank, Asmussen said the goal of the ECB's "Outright Monetary Transactions" program was not to deliver uniform borrowing costs across the euro zone.
He also warned against exaggerated fears of inflation, saying the ECB remained totally committed to its goal of price stability.
(Reporting by Reinhard Becker; Writing by Noah Barkin)
SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc shares hit an intraday record high on Tuesday for the first time almost two years as investors raised bets that a 10th anniversary iPhone will boost lackluster sales.
NEW YORK Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, in response to a warning from a U.S. congressman to halt global regulatory talks in the early stages of Donald Trump's presidency, said in a letter the Fed has the authority and responsibility to consult with its foreign counterparts and does so to benefit the United States.
NEW YORK Barry James built up his $4 billion mutual fund largely by studying balance sheets, earnings and market share. In the last few weeks, however, he has realized that he must look at a new force in the market: U.S. President Donald Trump.