BERLIN German economic growth is likely to slow slightly in the third and fourth quarters of this year from the expansion seen in the April-June period, European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Wednesday.
However, he added that the German economy, Europe's largest, remains in "robust" shape.
Strong domestic demand drove a 0.7 percent quarterly increase in German gross domestic product in the second quarter, matching its growth rate in the first quarter of 2012.
(Fixes garble in headline)
(Reporting by Reinhard Becker; Writing by Paul Carrel)