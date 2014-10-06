BERLIN Germany plans to wait and see how the European Central Bank's controversial new asset-purchase plan unfolds and to monitor the program, a Finance Ministry spokesman said on Monday.

The ECB's plans to buy rebundled packages of debt have drawn sharp criticism from officials in Germany, including the head of the Bundesbank, the ECB's former chief economist and allies of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Last Thursday, the ECB laid out its plans to buy so-called asset-backed securities (ABS), which are created by banks pooling mortgages and corporate, auto or credit card loans and selling them to insurers, pension funds or now the ECB.

"We will wait for that, we will definitely observe it," Finance Ministry spokesman Martin Jaeger said of the plan.

The ECB will begin the ABS purchases before the end of the year and will cast its net widely to include debt from Greece and Cyprus with a credit rating of junk, on condition that such countries are under a formal international financial program.

Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann warned in German magazine Focus on Sunday that there was a danger the ECB would buy "low-quality loan secularizations" at inflated prices as part of its program to buy ABS.

