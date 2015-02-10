The new European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters is pictured in Frankfurt January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT The balance sheet of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the euro zone's national central banks decreased by 31.7 billion euros ($35.82 billion) to 2.15 trillion euros in the week to Feb. 6, the ECB said on Tuesday.

The ECB balance sheet shrank as banks took less in the ECB's regular funding operations and repaid long-term loans issued at the height of the euro zone crisis.

The ECB is aiming to bring its balance sheet close to levels last seen in early 2012 - when it briefly topped 3 trillion euros - to spur lending to business and bolster the economy.

To do this, it plans to buy government bonds, a program expected to pump hundreds of billions in new money into a stagnant euro zone economy.

The ECB's gold reserves were unchanged in the week to Feb. 6 at 343.867 billion euros.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks fell by 0.3 billion euros to 243.8 billion euros, the ECB said.

