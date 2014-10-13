Unilever prepares 6 billion pound sale of food brands: newspapers
LONDON Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
MUNICH European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Monday he expected a financial health check the European Central Bank is conducting of top banks in Europe to return confidence to the sector.
"I am very confident that the AQR/stress test will bring back confidence in the banking sector in Europe," Praet said during a presentation to an economics conference in Munich.
The ECB will release on Oct. 26 the results of the review of European banks' health, designed to offer the clearest picture yet of the state of a sector that was pummeled during the financial crisis.
(Reporting by Andreas Framke; Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by John Stonestreet)
FRANKFURT Munich prosecutors searched the offices of Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller as part of an investigation into diesel emission test cheating at Audi, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.
BADEN-BADEN The failure of the world's financial leaders to agree on resisting protectionism and support free trade marks a setback in the G20 process and poses a risk for growth of export-driven economies such as host Germany, economists said on Sunday.