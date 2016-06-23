Wall Street stalls as market, Trump priorities diverge
NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended little changed on Thursday as the recent rally continued to stall following President Donald Trump's latest comments on trade and the policies he will pursue.
FRANKFURT European Central Bank supervisors will occasionally attend bank board meetings both to observe and to raise concerns, Daniele Nouy, the ECB's top supervisor said on Thursday.
"From time to time, supervisors may attend all or parts of board meetings as observers," Nouy told a conference in Frankfurt. "This allows them to observe, in a more practical sense, how effectively a board is functioning."
"Supervisors might also attend board meetings in order to present certain issues such as the outcome of the SREP (Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process), specific concerns regarding risk or other supervisory findings," Nouy added.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Dominic Evans)
NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended little changed on Thursday as the recent rally continued to stall following President Donald Trump's latest comments on trade and the policies he will pursue.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his concerns about the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) deal on Thursday and said he would like to speed up talks to either renegotiate or replace the deal.
NEW YORK Whether you believe the rally in U.S. stocks has run out of steam or expect shares to soar on to new highs, the recent slump in stock market volatility has opened up big opportunities for traders in the options market.