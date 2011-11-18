BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT A potentially almost limitless ECB funding lifeline has failed to persuade reluctant banks to start lending more freely to each other again, forcing Europe to look for other solutions to halt a creeping credit squeeze.

The European Central Bank has so far lent half a trillion euros to euro zone banks via its liquidity operations, and it has room to go much further.

That intervention, on a scale last seen at the height of the banking crisis in 2009-10, is a response to the growing reluctance among banks to lend to one another, a hesitancy that is having a deep knock-on impact on the wider European economy.

But it has failed to break the negative spiral in interbank lending, and bankers and economists now believe only a rapid injection of capital into the banks will make it easier for them to borrow again.

"Liquidity is there," said Bernd Knobloch, a banker and former board member of Germany's Commerzbank.

"You get it from the ECB. Capital is the problem. If you have more capital, then you can carry losses and you are a more secure bank ... the problem is solved."

Part of the reason for the lack of confidence lies in the fact there is scant knowledge about the true scale of the industry's problems after years of runaway lending.

A series of flawed bank stress tests over the past 18 months, designed to determine how much capital banks need to withstand economic shocks or a worsening of the sovereign debt crisis, have done little to reassure anyone.

One set gave Irish banks a thumbs-up before the country nearly collapsed under the weight of those banks' bad loans. The latest tests, in July, gave Belgian bank Dexia a clean bill of health, weeks before it needed a state rescue.

An EU pledge to force banks to increase their capital by the middle of next year -- reaching a core tier 1 ratio of 9 percent -- has also failed to convince, both in terms of timing and scale.

The European Banking Authority says banks need more than 100 billion euros of new capital, but the International Monetary Fund warned in September that EU banks faced possible losses of 300 billion euros as a result of sovereign and interbank lending risks.

"We really do not know the state of banks in the euro zone," said Zsolt Darvas, an analyst at the Brussels think tank Bruegel. "The first step would be to do proper stress tests and afterwards the banks should be recapitalized."

In the meantime, the ECB is lending heavily and those familiar with its strategy underline that it can go further.

After loosening the rules on the collateral it accepts from banks in return for lending them short-term cash, the Frankfurt-based bank could potentially lend up to 14 trillion euros to banks -- more than the GDP of the whole European Union.

During the crisis, the ECB began accepting sovereign debt with progressively lower credit ratings as security for its loans and now takes even those bonds rated as junk.

In the case of Greece, Ireland and Portugal, it has pledged to continue accepting their bonds as collateral no matter how low their credit rating goes. This is a big benefit to banks in those countries holding Greek, Irish or Portuguese bonds.

While such measures have prevented a wave of bankruptcies, the inability of banks to repair their finances and the dramatic decline in the sovereign debt situation has left the majority of institutions, particularly those in highly indebted countries, almost completely reliant on the ECB for survival.

ECB LIFELINE

The escalation of problems in euro zone debt markets has driven even more banks to the ECB. They are now borrowing just short of 500 billion euros, according to ECB figures.

While the amount is well below the 910 billion euros tapped after the ECB started offering one-year loans in mid-2010, the proportion of the loans being parked back at the ECB -- a clear indication of banks' nervousness -- is now much higher.

Last week, data showed that almost two thirds of the money borrowed from the ECB was being deposited back at the bank, compared to around one third after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in late 2008.

"There is a complete loss of trust in the financial system itself," said John Fitzgerald of the Economic and Social Research Institute, a Dublin-based think tank.

"We are heading toward a situation where the ECB's lending to the banking system could rise further," said Fitzgerald, who also sits on the board of the Irish central bank.

"This will raise the cost of funding for everyone and slow the economy further."

As an alternative to even more ECB liquidity, countries are examining state guarantees to back banks that need to borrow.

But the chances of a pan-European guarantee are diminishing, and could violate EU state aid rules, leaving weak countries in Europe as the only likely guarantors for their banks.

It is a solution that may not convince sceptical lenders to banks. Ireland's guarantee for its banking system ultimately overwhelmed the state and forced it to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund and the euro zone.

Raising fresh capital for banks is also difficult, with governments themselves struggling to borrow at affordable rates and short of cash to invest in underperformers.

Some would like to see the euro zone's rescue fund, the 440 billion euro European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), tapped directly to help needy lenders.

The EFSF has around 250 billion euros in remaining funds and hopes to use schemes to leverage its firepower to 1 trillion euros. But this could be undermined by dwindling investor interest in euro zone debt and a surge in their borrowing costs.

"The ECB cannot solve this problem," said one banker, speaking anonymously. "You need to put capital into the banks -- that is down to a broader EFSF."

However, many experts argue that it is the sovereign debt mountain that needs to be tackled first in order to address the banking crisis. That is a view shared by some at the ECB.

"If you reassure the markets that the sovereigns are solvent, then there isn't a problem with the banks," said Fitzgerald.

"If that's not possible, force-feeding the banks capital quickly is the second best option. Waiting nine months, as under the current plan, means banks will greatly reduce lending during that time."

But with political wrangling in Greece, Italy and other stricken European countries likely to continue, the euro zone may chose instead to have a quick fix for banks.

"Giving money to the banks is the right solution for now," said one banker. "Solving the problems of countries, with all the political issues, can take years."

(Additional reporting by Paul Carrel in Frankfurt)