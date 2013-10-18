The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) are pictured in Frankfurt June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT Banks will return 5.199 billion euros ($7.10 billion) of crisis loans early to the European Central Bank next week, the ECB said on Friday, draining more liquidity out of the system than expected.

By repaying the ECB's crisis funds early, banks are reducing the level of excess liquidity - cash beyond what lenders need to cover their day-to-day operations - in the system further, from a current 207 billion euros.

A Reuters poll of euro money market traders had expected banks to return 2.0 billion euros next week.

Short-term money market rates are seen rising closer to the ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros.

The ECB is monitoring this development carefully as higher bank-to-bank borrowing costs could undermine the euro zone's fragile recovery.

The ECB flooded the market with more than 1 trillion euros in two long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) in December 2011 and February 2012 to ease banks' funding strains.

The three-year loans from the ECB will mature in early 2015 and banks now have the option to repay them early.

They have already returned about a third of the money and are making increasing use of the early repayment option ahead of the ECB's asset quality review of the banks it will start to supervise directly from late next year.

On Friday, the ECB said three banks would repay 105 million euros from the first LTRO on October 23, and nine banks will pay back 5.094 billion euros from the second LTRO.

(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)