BRUSSELS There are no plans for the European Central Bank to prematurely end its bond buying program, ECB governing council member Jan Smets said on Friday.

"There is no question we will end the program early. In the past few months we've started to see the positive impact," Belgian central bank governor Smets, who took over from Luc Coene in March, told a press conference.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Adrian Croft)