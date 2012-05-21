FRANKFURT The European Central Bank kept its government bond-buy program unused for the tenth week in a row last week, resisting growing pressure for the central bank to come to the rescue of debt-strained euro zone countries like Spain.

The ECB all but shut down its Securities Markets Programmed (SMP) earlier this year when the debt crisis briefly subsided. Despite recent talk of a possible Greek exit from the euro, growing and pressure on Spain and others in the eye of the storm ratcheting up again, the ECB has shown no willingness to act.

The lack of new ECB purchases last week means the bank has only used the program once since mid-February. The bank has spent 212.0 billion euros on bonds since launching the program in May 2010. (For data on bond buys)

The ECB said 2.074 billion euros of bonds held under the program matured last week. As usual, the bank will hold its weekly 'sterilization' tender - where it takes deposits from banks to offset its controversial bond purchases - on Tuesday.

Pressure is mounting on the central bank to dust off the mothballed SMP but the lack of success it has had with the program so far and the risks involved for the ECB's own balance sheet have made policymakers reluctant.

ECB President Mario Draghi reiterated this month that the program remains in place, however, but he also stressed that it is up to governments to bring their own financing costs under control by implementing structural reforms.

Spanish 10-year borrowing costs are well above 6 percent again, a level viewed as unsustainable, while bonds are becoming increasingly expensive to issue for Italy and other heavily indebted countries in the euro zone.

Despite only scarce interventions since flooding the market with a second wave of ultra-cheap three-year funding at the end of February, the ECB has kept the program in place in case market tensions re-emerge.

(Reporting by Marc Jones)