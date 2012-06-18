FRANKFURT The European Central Bank bought no government bonds for the 14th week in a row last week, ECB data showed on Monday, resisting pressure to intervene before the Greek election and rising Spanish financing costs.

Parties backing the international bailout scored a narrow election victory in Greece on Sunday that eased fears of a sudden exit from the euro.

Before the election, financial market uncertainty about the future of the whole common currency had increased and Spanish borrowing costs rose to the critical 7 percent level, but the ECB stuck to its guns and stayed away from debt markets.

The bank's tough stance has shown some results already as politicians have started to talk more seriously about a closer political and fiscal integration, while finance ministers agreed to help Spain to shore up its ailing banks.

ECB President Mario Draghi said on Friday the economy faced serious risks and no inflation threat, comments that heightened expectations the ECB could cut interest rates or take other policy action soon, but gave no indication its appetite for bond purchases had returned.

In the run-up to the Greek election, the ECB kept its bond-buy program on ice, and has used it only once since mid-February.

The ECB also said 1.364 billion euros worth of bonds in its holdings matured last week, which took the total amount to 210.5 billion euros from 212 billion a week earlier. (For data on bond buys)

As usual the bank will hold its weekly 'sterilization' tender - where it takes deposits from banks to offset its controversial bond purchases - on Tuesday.

Pressure is not off from the ECB to restart bond purchases. Spain secured a 100 billion euro rescue earlier this month from Europe for its troubled banks, struggling with losses from a decade-long debt binge linked to a burst property bubble.

The Iberian country's financing costs have continued to rise, bringing it closer to joining Greece in needing a full-scale bailout. Politicians from hard-hit countries try to pressure the ECB to restart buying bonds. Spain's treasury minister on Monday urged the central bank to respond firmly to market pressures.

The yield on Spain's 10-year bond topped 7 percent on Thursday and has hovered close to that since, the highest since euro inception and a danger level that triggered international aid deals for Greece as well as Ireland and Portugal.

The ECB has bought hardly any bonds from euro zone countries since Mario Draghi took over as president in November as policymakers have become increasingly wary of the program and the risks involved.

Two of the bank's German policymakers quit last year over the purchases, which critics say treads dangerously close to the ultimate ECB-taboo of financing governments.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)