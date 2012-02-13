FRANKFURT The European Central Bank kept its controversial government bond purchases to an absolute minimum last week, spending less than 150 million euros for the third week running and shrugging off anxieties surrounding Greece's strained debt deal.

The ECB has all but halted its purchases of troubled euro zone debt over the last month and a half, following both a substantial improvement in key euro zone bond markets and the emergence of calls for it to take losses on its Greek bonds.

Last week's 59 million euros worth of purchases represents another token signal that the program is still operational and edges the amount the ECB has spent since starting the purchases back in May 2010, up to 219.5 billion euros. (For details click)

Critics of the 'Securities Markets Programme' as it is known, including Juergen Stark who recently quit the ECB over the purchases, argue they tread dangerously close to the ultimate ECB taboo of financing euro zone governments.

The ECB does not disclose details of what bonds it buys but traders reported the bank has bought Portuguese bonds in recent weeks, helping to bring down its borrowing costs which hit a euro lifetime high at the end of January on concerns it may need a second EU/IMF bailout.

A major factor for the recent improvement in bond markets has been the ECB's injection of almost half trillion euros into the banking system back at the end of December. The cash has eased worries about banks' health and fed hopes that some may be used to buy the bonds of under pressure governments.

Italian, French, Belgian and Irish borrowing costs have all fallen since the start of the year and those of Portugal have dropped sharply since the end of January. Spain had also enjoyed a blast of positive sentiment, but over the last two weeks the premium investors demand to buy Spanish debt has rising again..

The ECB remains at the centre of a political tug-of-war as it -backed by Germany- continues to resist the earlier calls by France and Italy as well as the United States, Britain and Russia to be more aggressive in its buying.

Many economists see the ECB as the only institution with firepower to calm bond markets if the debt crisis worsens, but ECB President Mario Draghi and other top policymakers have continued to reject calls for the bank to ramp up its purchases.

Controversy surrounding the bond buys has intensified even further over recent weeks with pressure rising on it to take losses on its Greek bonds - or at least forgo profits - as part of a previously unthinkable deal to stabilize the country's finances.

The hard fought talks are still ongoing and are unlikely to yield a result until Wednesday's meeting of euro zone ministers at the earliest.

The ECB and the 17 euro zone national central banks buy the bonds under what the ECB calls its Securities Markets Programme (SMP). European laws forbid it buying the bonds direct from governments but it gets round the restriction by buying them from banks and other investors on the open market.

It reactivated the programme last August after a four-month break when Italy and Spain, two of the euro zone's biggest economies, began to get dragged into the eye of the debt crisis. Since then it has spent around 140 billion euros.

The amounts bought are reported by the bank every week but take two to three days to settle, meaning that when it is buying, the figures do not necessarily give a full picture.

It doesn't give a country-by-country breakdown of its purchases either but euro zone sources say it has bought around 40 billion euros of Greek debt and has concentrated largely on Italian and Spanish debt since the August restart.

As usual, the ECB will hold a 'sterilization' operation on Tuesday to neutralize the inflationary pressure the bond buys create, a move it does by getting banks to put down 7-day deposits equaling what it has spent in total on bonds.

Date Bonds bought Bonds matured 14/05/2010 16.5 21/05/2010 10 28/05/2010 8.5 04/06/2010 5.5 11/06/2010 6.5 18/06/2010 4.2 25/06/2010 4 02/07/2010 4 09/07/2010 1 16/07/2010 0.302 23/07/2010 0.176 30/07/2010 0.081 06/08/2010 0.009 13/08/2010 0.01 20/08/2010 0.338 27/08/2010 0.142 03/09/2010 0.173 10/09/2010 0.237 17/09/2010 0.323 24/09/2010 0.134 01/10/2010 1.384 08/10/2010 0.009 15/10/2010 0 22/10/2010 0 29/10/2010 0 05/11/2010 0.771 12/11/2010 1.073 19/11/2010 0.713 26/11/2010 1.348 03/12/2010 1.965 10/12/2010 2.667 17/12/2010 0.603 24/12/2010 1.121 31/12/2010 0.164 07/01/2011 0.113 14/01/2011 2.313 21/01/2011 0.146 0.087 28/01/2011 0 04/02/2011 0 11/02/2011 0 18/02/2011 0.711 0.040 25/02/2011 0.369 04/03/2011 0 11/03/2011 0 18/03/2011 0 0.170 25/03/2011 0.432 1.054 01/04/2011 0 08/04/2011 0 0.055 15/04/2011 0 0.830 22/04/2011 0 29/04/2011 0 06/05/2011 0 13/05/2011 0 20/05/2011 0 1.227 27/05/2011 0 03/06/2011 0 10/06/2011 0 17/06/2011 0 1.008 24/06/2011 0 01/07/2011 0 08/07/2011 0 15/07/2011 0 22/07/2011 0 0.245 29/07/2011 0 05/08/2011 0 12/08/2011 22.0 19/08/2011 14.291 26/08/2011 6.651 1.327 02/09/2011 13.305 09/09/2011 13.960 16/09/2011 9.793 23/09/2011 3.952 0.69 30/09/2011 3.795 07/10/2011 2.312 14/10/2011 2.243 21/10/2011 4.490 0.24 28/10/2011 4.0 07/11/2011 9.52 14/11/2011 4.478 0.649 18/11/2011 7.986 0.131 25/11/2011 8.581 02/12/2011 3.662 09/12/2011 0.635 16/12/2011 3.361 23/12/2011 0.019 30/12/2011 0.462 06/01/2012 1.104 13/01/2012 3.766 20/01/2012 2.243 0.035 27/01/2012 0.063 03/02/2012 0.124 10/02/2012 0.059

Total 219.5 (previous week 219)

(Reporting by Marc Jones)