FRANKFURT It is not up to the European Central Bank to intervene in markets to address problems with a country's fiscal sustainability, ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said.

The ECB has been buying euro zone sovereign bonds but says these operations are to ensure the smooth transmission of its monetary policy rather than to address problems with the underlying finances of the countries concerned.

"It's one thing to accept interventions to facilitate better transmission where there's a lot of noise in the market," Praet said in an online interview with Debating Europe, distributed by the ECB on Thursday.

"It's another thing when there are fundamental doubts about the sustainability of some countries. Clearly, it is not the task of the central bank to intervene in the latter case," he added.

To see the interview in full, click: here