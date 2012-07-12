CASABLANCA The sharp drop in deposits parked by banks at the European Central Bank after it cut the interest rate on the facility is encouraging and could help increase bank lending to firms and consumers, ECB Governing Council member Josef Bonnici said on Thursday.

The ECB's move to cut its deposit rate to zero had an instant impact when it came into force overnight on Wednesday, with banks more than halving the amount of cash parked there.

"Especially the fact that the deposit rate was reduced to zero provides an incentive for the banking system to look what alternatives there are to improve their earnings," Bonnici told reporters at the sidelines of a central bank conference in Casablanca.

"This may lead to greater borrowing, especially in some member states."

Overnight deposits at the ECB fell to 325 billion euros from more than 800 billion the previous day.

Bonnici called that drop "encouraging". He added that the ECB still has tools to help the ailing economy, if needed, and said that most countries with high deficits are tackling them on a satisfactory basis.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)