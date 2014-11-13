FRANKFURT The European Central Bank is ready to step up its stimulus should inflation in the euro zone remain too low for too long, it reiterated on Thursday in its monthly bulletin as a group of experts cut their predictions for economic growth.

The editorial of the central bank's bulletin was virtually identical to its main policy statement, recently read out by ECB President Mario Draghi.

Euro zone annual inflation has been in what Draghi has called the "danger zone" below 1 percent for a year. The ECB said it would "closely monitor" the outlook for inflation.

"Should it become necessary to further address risks of too prolonged a period of low inflation, the Governing Council is unanimous in its commitment to using additional unconventional instruments within its mandate," the bulletin repeated.

A large group of professional forecasters cut their outlook for euro zone inflation and growth, underlining a trend that could prompt the European Central Bank to take more policy action to kick-start the region's flagging economy.

