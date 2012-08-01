U.S. weekly jobless claims rise less than expected
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased less than expected last week, a sign that the labor market was continuing to tighten.
FRANKFURT Governments overestimate the central bank's capacities and place too many demands on it, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said in an internal interview conducted on June 29 and released by the Bundesbank on Wednesday.
Marking its 55-year anniversary, the bank published an interview with Weidmann and former Bundesbank president Helmut Schlesinger in which Weidmann underscored the importance of the central bank's independence, saying that in the past not everything governments wanted had made economic sense.
"Politicians overestimate the central bank's capacity and place too many demands on it," he said.
Weidmann did not spell out whether he was referring to the Bundesbank or the European Central Bank, though he was talking about the euro zone.
(Reporting By Frankfurt Newsroom)
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased less than expected last week, a sign that the labor market was continuing to tighten.
WASHINGTON A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said it would rehear a challenge to the Securities and Exchange Commission's use of in-house judges.
DETROIT United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams said on Thursday the union is contacting workers at Silicon Valley electric car maker Tesla Inc , and plans to boost efforts to convince U.S. consumers not to buy vehicles built in other countries, including those sold by the Detroit automakers.