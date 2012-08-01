FRANKFURT Governments overestimate the central bank's capacities and place too many demands on it, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said in an internal interview conducted on June 29 and released by the Bundesbank on Wednesday.

Marking its 55-year anniversary, the bank published an interview with Weidmann and former Bundesbank president Helmut Schlesinger in which Weidmann underscored the importance of the central bank's independence, saying that in the past not everything governments wanted had made economic sense.

"Politicians overestimate the central bank's capacity and place too many demands on it," he said.

Weidmann did not spell out whether he was referring to the Bundesbank or the European Central Bank, though he was talking about the euro zone.

(Reporting By Frankfurt Newsroom)