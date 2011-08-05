BRUSSELS There is no reason why the European Central Bank should not buy Italian and Spanish bonds as it has done with other euro zone members, as long as countries take steps to ease their fiscal problems, ECB Governing Council member Luc Coene said on Friday.

The ECB resumed buying government bonds from the market on Thursday in a bid to calm growing turmoil, but an official source said at that stage it had no plans to extend initial buying of Portuguese and Irish debt to Italy and Spain.

The latter economies -- who EU partners would struggle to bail out -- have moved to the center of market concerns in recent days.

"I certainly think the central bank is ready to take significant measures to help the situation," Belgian central bank governor Coene told a radio interview on Friday. "But first countries need to take measures."

Asked if once this work was done the ECB could buy the bonds, Coene added.

"We already did it in the case of Greece, Portugal and Ireland, so I don't see why there would be lets say a sort of veto against that possibility."

Coene also said further political integration in Europe is crucial for the survival of the euro and that policymakers maybe needed to go in the direction of common European bonds.

