LUXEMBOURG No decision has been taken by the European Central Bank to cut interest rates in October, European Central Bank Governing Council member Luc Coene signaled on Thursday, saying that such a move depended on the euro zone economy's development.

Asked whether the ECB had laid the ground for a cut in rates in October, Coene said: "That's one possible interpretation. There are others as well."

"It will depend on how the circumstances develop, how the economy will develop," Coene told reporters before delivering a speech at a business meeting in Luxembourg.

"We are forward-looking, but not too far away because we have to digest data and the reality," said Coene, who is Belgium's central bank governor.

Earlier on Thursday, the ECB agreed to launch a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying program to lower struggling euro zone countries' borrowing costs and draw a line under the debt crisis.

It left interest rates unchanged at 0.75 percent.

Coene said the exceptional programs the ECB had agreed upon were designed to make sure that monetary policy worked.

"It's to make the monetary transmission mechanism have its full effect that we have to do these operations. It's not a traditional tool but it's because we are in exceptional circumstances which have as a consequence that the transmission mechanism doesn't work."

Coene noted that the bond-buying plan was based on essential conditions, with the ECB's Governing Council deciding when to suspend or terminate the program.

"It's clear that we have quite a series of imbalances within the union. We know what the origin of the imbalances are," he said. "This conditionality is an integral part of the whole operation and there's no contradiction between these elements."

