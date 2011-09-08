FRANKFURT The ECB is expected to keep its interest rates on hold at 1.5 percent and signal it is likely to keep them there for some time in its meeting on Thursday.

Below are highlights of ECB policymakers' comments since the bank's last meeting on Aug 4.

LUC COENE (BELGIUM), SEPT 2

"The chief problem in Europe is that of liquidity."

"The banks have again lost confidence and so lend less to each other. The situation is not as bad as in 2008-2009, but you see that it is going little by little in this direction.

JEAN-CLAUDE TRICHET (PRESIDENT), SEPT 2

On structural reforms in Italy, Trichet said that measures announced on Aug 5, when Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi pledged to balance the budget by 2013, were "extremely important."

"It is therefore essential that the objectives announced for the improvement of public finances be fully confirmed and implemented.

EWALD NOWOTNY (AUSTRIA), SEPT 1

On Italy's commitment to consolidating state finances: "I see this with great concern."

"It is fully clear and this is no secret that this (ECB bond-buying) program was started on the basis of a letter that was sent to the Italian government and that certain considerations were developed on how Italian state finances could be put on a sustainable path again."

"In my view I take this very seriously and I see this also as a question of the credibility of Italy's cooperation with the European program.

On inflation outlook for Europe: "For Europe ... I will repeat what I have said some time before -- and for which I was criticized by some -- that in 2012 we will have a clear relaxation on the inflation front.

JUERGEN STARK (EXECUTIVE BOARD), SEPT 1

"The crisis is not over. Not just in Europe is it not over, it is also not over in other regions of the world.

JENS WEIDMANN (GERMANY), SEPT 1

"In the long run this (going outside the ECB's core monetary policy role) strains the trust in the central banks, and therefore for monetary policy it matters that the additional risks that have been taken on are reduced again.

MARKO KRANJEC (SLOVENIA), AUGUST 31

"The situation (debt crisis) is manageable but the problem is how to ensure sufficient growth in the euro zone countries so that indebted states will be able to pay back their debts.

JEAN-CLAUDE TRICHET (PRESIDENT), AUG 29

"Risks to the medium-term outlook for price developments are under study in the context of the ECB staff projections that will be released early September."

On buying bonds of troubled euro zone members: "We are very cautious not to go over and above our own responsibilities."

"We are doing exactly what we judge appropriate for price stability.

EWALD NOWOTNY (AUSTRIA), AUG 28

"What we see is that inflation expectations are stable."

"For the time being, looking at oil prices and general demand, I do not see specific issues that could contribute to an increase in inflation expectations.

JEAN-CLAUDE TRICHET (PRESIDENT), AUG 27

"We consider that the very solid anchor of our inflation expectations is one of our major assets."

"It is something we consider absolutely essential for confidence.

EWALD NOWOTNY (AUSTRIA), AUG 22 On approval by euro zone countries of changes to their EFSF bailout fund: "I fear the envisaged date of the end of October won't hold.

JUERGEN STARK (EXECUTIVE BOARD), AUGUST 19

"Keeping interest rates too low for too long carries risks.

"Such a policy contributes to excessive risk-taking and wrong investments and therefore undermines an economy's growth potential."

"(Euro bonds) are a false solution, which ... provides completely wrong incentives.

On the ECB's bond-buying program: "The interventions are a temporary operation."

"We are buying time with them. But we cannot intervene in the long run by using the argument that the monetary policy mechanism is malfunctioning.

EWALD NOWOTNY (AUSTRIA), AUG 17

On concern about higher inflation: "My personal worry is that (we) are instead going in another direction, in a Japanese one, so into a phase of low growth over the long term but also low inflation."

"We cannot rule out that we have a slowdown in growth in the global economy, meaning that the upward trend that we had loses some of its dynamic. But I do not believe that it will come to a contraction.

ERKKI LIIKANEN (FINLAND), AUG 16

"The situation in the international economy has again increased concerns in recent weeks. There is more uncertainty about economic growth than before."

"However, monetary policy can't alone solve tension in the financial markets as the background is excessive debt in public finances. It requires action by governments and parliaments.

YVES MERSCH(LUXEMBOURG), AUG 15

"Leaving the euro area is not an option for any member country.

LUC COENE (BELGIUM), AUG 13

"If we look objectively at the most recent forecasts ... and if we examine the figures for inflation expectations, we cannot deny that there are signals showing that there still are persistent inflationary pressures."

"We will have new forecasts in September, and it's on this basis that the ECB will formulate its new decision.

YVES MERSCH(LUXEMBOURG), AUG 11

"For the euro zone all the information I have seen attaches an extremely low probability of a double dip."

"It will not be a dramatic turnaround, but rather some more protraction in the time of the soft patch (in the economy).

CHRISTIAN NOYER (FRANCE), AUG 11

On the condition of French banks: "Their capital levels, boosted by strong equity capital, are adequate and their medium to long-term financing programs are being carried out in perfectly satisfactory conditions.

JEAN-CLAUDE TRICHET (PRESIDENT), AUG 9

"What we have is a problem of confidence at the moment in the international economy."

"What we need is for governments to do what we consider to be their job.

EWALD NOWOTNY (AUSTRIA), AUG 9

"For example, the banks are becoming cautious in giving loans, they are parking money in growing amounts in the central banks and also at the ECB, so the bank deposits at the ECB have risen sharply and this is not a good sign, and it is important here to bring about stability and security."

"The economic situation per se has not changed so abruptly, but fears are rising that internationally it could come to a downward trend again."

JOSE MANUEL GONZALEZ-PARAMO (EXECUTIVE BOARD), AUG 7

Asked if the ECB regretted raising rates in July, he said: "Absolutely not. In July, the inflation rate was 2.5 percent in the euro area, which means short-term rates are negative and that monetary policy is still accommodative.

LUC COENE, AUG 5

On joint euro zone bonds: "It's the direction in which we need to go, you need to bring all of these problems of sovereign debt to the European level, we will never get out of it if we leave that at the national level.

ERKKI LIIKANEN (FINLAND), AUG 5

"It is clear that the uncertainty has increased in the world economy.

