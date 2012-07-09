FRANKFURT The European Central Bank cut euro zone interest rates to an all-time low of 0.75 percent and its deposit rate to zero at its policy meeting last week.

Below are highlights of ECB policymakers' comments since the July 5 meeting.

To read full stories, double-click on the numbers in brackets.

MARIO DRAGHI (PRESIDENT), JULY 9

On interest rates, after last week's cut: "Whether we are going to do more than that... we have to look at what the situation is, look at the data and the developments and then we'll make up our minds in the Governing Council about what next actions we'll do.

PETER PRAET (EXECUTIVE BOARD), JULY 9

"The euro zone crisis is now much more profound and more fundamental than at the time of Lehman."

EWALD NOWOTNY (AUSTRIA), JULY 9

"A further lowering of the deposit rate, in my view, would not have much effect."

"Frankly speaking, I think that at this (deposit rate) level of zero it is not really a matter of economic perspectives whether you use the deposit rate, but more a question of general risk aversion that you do have in the market.

BENOIT COEURE (EXECUTIVE BOARD), JULY 6

"The view of the Governing Council is that we don't need additional non-standard measures at the current juncture."

On charging banks to deposit at the ECB: "Some central banks have done that... I don't think this is appropriate for the ECB at the current juncture. It's a theoretical possibility."

On bond buying: "It would be a paradox if the central bank intervened in the place of the governments... It (the ECB) will do so if needed for monetary policy, but not otherwise.

(Compiled by Frankfurt Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)