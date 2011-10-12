FRANKFURT The ECB kept interest rates on hold at 1.5 percent at its meeting earlier this month, although the policymakers also discussed the merits of cutting rates.

Below are highlights of ECB policymakers' comments since the bank's last meeting on October 6.

EWALD NOWOTNY (AUSTRIA), OCT 12

"One need not have any fear of inflation ... we expect a clear decline of inflation, under the 2 percent mark in the second half of 2012."

"What one must fear is the real economy ... There is the risk that we will enter a relatively long phase of weaker growth."

JEAN-CLAUDE TRICHET (PRESIDENT), OCT 11

Asked whether the flooding of markets with new money would lead to inflation in the medium term, Trichet said: "This fear is totally unfounded."

"The crisis is systemic and must be tackled decisively."

"The high interconnectedness in the EU financial system has led to a rapidly rising risk of significant contagion. It threatens financial stability in the EU as a whole and adversely impacts the real economy in Europe and beyond."

JOSE MANUEL GONZALEZ-PARAMO (EXECUTIVE BOARD), OCT 7

"As you know, we're responsible to analyze the risk to price stability, which is our main mandate, and that requires we look at the economic situation and the levels of interest rates in relation to this, and we decided that interest rates were sufficiently low in the current situation," he said, when asked why the ECB did not cut interest rates.

