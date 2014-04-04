European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi (R) and Vice President Vitor Constancio arrive for the monthly ECB news conference in Frankfurt April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

CERNOBBIO, Italy The euro zone economy is likely to have grown further in the first three months of 2014, a development that is "very encouraging", the vice president of the European Central Bank said on Friday.

The ECB kept its monetary policy stance unchanged on Thursday, but sent its strongest message yet that it is ready to consider even the most extreme measures like printing money to fight the risk of deflation.

"We are expecting positive growth in the euro zone in the first quarter of 2014 and this in very encouraging," said Vitor Constancio on the sidelines of Ambrosetti business gathering in Cernobbio, on the shore of Lake Como in Italy.

The euro zone emerged from recession in the last three months of 2013.

"The recovery is mild but generalized and we are seeing it also in countries under stress," he added.

Constancio reiterated that risks to the euro zone's growth outlook remained tilted to the downside, especially because of geopolitical risks and a slowdown in emerging markets.

