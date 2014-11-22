Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
FLORENCE Italy Europe is not at risk of sliding into "full deflation" but the current rate of inflation is dangerously low, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Saturday.
Many fear the euro zone, where annual inflation fell far short of the ECB's medium-term target in October, could be set for a Japanese-style lost decade of deflation and recession.
During a debate in central Italy, Constancio said he did not think "that in Europe there is the risk of falling into full deflation" because nominal salaries would have to fall in all member countries "and this cannot happen".
It was not immediately clear what he meant by "full deflation".
Constancio echoed a pledge made by ECB President Mario Draghi on Friday to take action to raise inflation, which ran at 0.4 percent in the single currency bloc last month.
"This has to be done with monetary policy," Constancio said when asked who should intervene to raise prices. "It is the ECB's responsibility."
But living with inflation so close to zero is dangerous in itself, Constancio said, because it makes it harder to repay public and private debt, and impedes economic growth.
He added that inflation measurement is often inaccurate and that if the reading is "close to zero, in reality it is already at minus one".
(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene Writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Alison Williams)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.