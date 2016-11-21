LISBON The global economy is going through a time of high uncertainty, with protectionist tendencies, euro scepticism and growing populism, European Central Bank governing council member Carlos Costa said on Monday.

Britain's vote to leave the European Union in the summer and the election in the United States this month of Donald Trump has shaken confidence in free trade and raised concerns over political populism.

"At this time we are going through great uncertainty, with protectionist tendencies, euro scepticism, Brexit, the Italian referendum and populism," Costa, who is also governor of the Bank of Portugal, told a conference.

(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Axel Bugge)