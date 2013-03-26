Investors chained to bitcoin bets as U.S. ETF decision looms
NEW YORK Investors are betting market regulators will approve what would be the first U.S. exchange-traded fund to track the price of bitcoin.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank decided on Monday to give Cypriot banks access to emergency central bank funding after the country struck a bailout deal.
Last week, the ECB piled pressure on Cyprus, saying it would cut off emergency funding to Cypriot banks if the country failed to agree on a bailout from international lenders by Monday. Early on Monday, Cyprus clinched a deal.
"Today, the Governing Council decided not to object to the request for provision of Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) by the Central Bank of Cyprus, in accordance with the prevailing rules," the ECB said in a statement. "It will continue to monitor the situation closely."
WASHINGTON When the bosses of some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies headed to Washington in January to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, it had all the makings of a potentially hostile meeting.
NEW YORK Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco) is replacing the full slate of managers on its Total Return Active Exchange-Traded Fund and changing its name, a spokeswoman for the fund management company said on Wednesday, the latest transformation for what was once the largest actively managed ETF.