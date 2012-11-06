MEXICO CITY A miscalculation that allowed Spanish banks to access central bank liquidity on overly generous terms never caused any losses and the problem is now resolved, the European Central Bank said on Monday.

German newspaper Die Welt am Sonntag reported on Sunday, citing its own research, that the banks borrowed funds from the ECB and taken a haircut of 0.5 percent, even though the creditworthiness of the Spanish T-bills they provided as collateral should have required the central bank to apply a haircut of 5.5 percent.

The rating of some paper should have made them completely ineligible as collateral for the ECB, the newspaper added.

ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio told a news conference the miscalculation was caused by different credit ratings applying to bond issues and to their issuer.

"The whole question caused no complications whatsoever and no costs or losses to anyone," he said.

Banks involved had more than enough collateral in the pool lodged at the central bank to cover the operations, he said.

"The issues is completely settled, corrected and overcome. Issue closed," Constancio added.

