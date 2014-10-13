MUNICH European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Monday he did not see signs of deflation in the euro zone but that such a scenario could unfold if the economy suffered new shocks.

"I don't see signs of deflation. But if new shocks would hit the economy we could end up with deflation. To avoid this the central bank is doing what it does," Praet said during a presentation to an economics conference in Munich.

Euro zone inflation slowed to 0.3 percent last month - far below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent.

The ECB has cut interest rates to record lows, offered banks cheap long-term loans and will buy private sector assets with a view to stimulating lending and supporting the flagging euro zone economy.

(Reporting by Andreas Framke; Writing by Paul Carrel)