FRANKFURT A unified deposit insurance is a key element of the euro zone's banking union and should be pursued quickly, European Central Bank Governing Council member Panicos Demetriades said on Tuesday, after Germany raised its concerns about such a scheme.

The European Commission unveiled sweeping plans for the ECB to supervise all euro zone banks last week as a first step towards a banking union, though Germany immediately raised objections that the proposals risked overstretching the ECB.

A single resolution authority and a mutualised deposit guarantee scheme - seen as crucial for an effective banking union - have not been agreed on and this could take years.

Demetriades, central bank governor of Cyprus, which has sought financial assistance after its largest banks reported huge losses from Greek sovereign debt writedowns, said a deposit insurance would foster financial integration.

"It would ensure that decisions that are taken at the supranational level affect depositors in all countries in the same way, thus ensuring a level playing-field," Demetriades said in the text of a speech.

"Work should also be taken forward in a speedy manner on common resolution and deposit insurance," Demetriades said.

Germany, Europe largest economy, has a different view and is keen to retain primary oversight for its regional savings and cooperative banks, fearing that German savings deposits could be used to fund European bank rescues.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper over the weekend that German fears over centralizing banking supervision in Europe are exaggerated.

Demetriades suggested setting up a euro area wide deposit protection agency to make the scheme work.

