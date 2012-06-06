FRANKFURT Banks more than tripled their uptake of ECB dollar funding on Wednesday, the latest indication that some are finding it increasingly difficult to source cash on normal bank-to-bank markets as the euro zone's woes intensify.

A total of four banks borrowed $1.54 billion of the 7-day loans. It is the highest amount since March and a significant leap from the $500 million taken by two banks a week ago.

The increased uptake provides the latest evidence that banks are having to turn to the ECB for funding as the euro zone's woes increasingly restrict their access to open markets.

On Tuesday, use of the ECB's weekly euro-denominated funding also more than doubled, adding to a rapidly emerging picture of sharp deterioration in the health of the money market.

The jump in banks' reliance on the ECB will add extra pressure on its policymakers to provide additional support at their meeting on Wednesday.

While it remains a close call, the ECB is expected to leave interest rates at 1 percent at 07:45 a.m. EDT (1145 GMT). It will hold a news conference where it will lay out any more plans it has at 1230 GMT.

