FRANKFURT Central banks around the world are striving to meet the same goal of securing stable prices, European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet said on Thursday, and added the decision to add 3-month dollar liquidity was a sign of that.

Major central banks around the world will cooperate to offer three-month U.S. dollar loans to commercial banks in order to prevent money markets from freezing up in the wake of Europe's sovereign debt crisis, the ECB said earlier on Thursday.

"We were all very closely 'united in purpose'," Trichet said in the text of a speech to be given at the Eurofi Financial Forum.

"The globally co-ordinated decision we published this afternoon on U.S. dollar liquidity-providing operations is a clear illustration of our very close cooperation at the global level."

Trichet also said that implementation of Basel III banking regulations was "a major challenge ahead" and that regulators need to study risks high frequency trading poses to market stability.

