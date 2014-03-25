China vows zero tolerance for faked data
BEIJING China's top statistician said on Sunday anyone caught falsifying economic data would face zero tolerance and be punished under the law.
PARIS The European Central bank does not see any signs that consumers are putting off spending in anticipation that prices will fall, which is a key symptom of deflation, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday.
"Do we have any evidence that people are actually postponing their spending plans?" Draghi said at Sciences Po university in Paris. "We don't see any evidence of that."
He added the ECB was carefully monitoring exchange rate developments because of their importance for price stability and economic growth.
BEIJING A trade war between China and the United States would only cause pain, China's commerce minister said on Saturday, as analysts say the spectre of deteriorating U.S.-China ties is likely to weigh on confidence of exporters and investors worldwide.
Puerto Rico's governor said on Saturday he has delivered a revised fiscal turnaround plan to the U.S. territory's financial oversight board that includes $262 million in additional revenue and changes to healthcare funding.