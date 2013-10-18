A passerby uses his smartphone to take a picture of the euro sign landmark in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT The European Central Bank disclosed on Friday the rules under which banks that are facing temporary liquidity problems can get emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from their national central banks.

The facility played a crucial role during the financial crisis in countries like Greece and Cyprus but the conditions under which national central banks were allowed to distribute ELA were not known to the public.

"In order to enhance the general understanding of the Governing Council's role in the provision of emergency liquidity assistance by national central banks, the Governing Council decided on 16 October 2013 to make the related procedural rules public," the ECB said.

The rules describe the steps to be taken and the information required by the Governing Council so that it can assess whether the provision of ELA interferes with the objectives and tasks of the ECB, in which case the Council could restrict the operations.

National central banks have to tell the ECB for example which banks received ELA and how much and in which currency, while also giving the reason for the transaction.

The cost and the risks stemming from ELA are carried by the individual national central banks.

(Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Susan Fenton)