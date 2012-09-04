FRANKFURT Financial markets are pricing in a euro zone break-up, which is unacceptable, European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Tuesday, adding that Europe should create a financial market union to address risks to market stability.

"The risk premia of sovereign bonds now reflect not just the insolvency risk of some countries but even an exchange rate risk, which there should not theoretically be in a currency union," Asmussen said in the text of a speech for delivery at a banking conference in Frankfurt.

"The markets are pricing in a break-up of the euro zone. For a currency union, such systemic doubts are not acceptable," he added, calling for a European financial market union to address the risks to financial market stability.

Asmussen made the comments ahead of the ECB's pivotal policy meeting on Thursday, after which ECB President Mario Draghi is expected to present some details of a new bond-buying program to address the euro zone crisis.

(Writing by Paul Carrel)