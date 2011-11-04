FRANKFURT Euro zone countries receiving aid from their wealthier peers must use the help to put themselves on a stable footing, European Central Bank policymaker Juergen Stark said on Friday, pressing the crisis-hit countries to reform their economies.

"Solidarity is not a one way street," Stark said in a speech in Frankfurt. "It calls for input from both sides, from those who give as well as those who take. The financial support of the donor countries helps the crisis states to buy time to carry out reforms."

Stark, like many at the ECB, believes the onus should be on the crisis-hit countries to make fundamental economic reforms and fears ECB market intervention could reduce their incentive to do so.

He is quitting the ECB early this year in what sources have said is a protest against the bank's controversial bond-buying program.

(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen, writing by Paul Carrel)