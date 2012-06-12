FRANKFURT A bailout for Spanish banks will help stabilize the country, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday, presenting a report in which it put the onus firmly on euro zone governments to solve the continuing crisis in the currency bloc.

In its twice-yearly financial stability review, the ECB said there had been a renewed rise in euro zone tensions since April, but that measures of stress in the banking system were below where they had been at the end of last year.

It laid out three key areas of concern: dwindling bank profits, excessive deleveraging by banks, and - the main risk - the potential for an aggravation of the debt crisis.

"Continued turbulence related to specific markets and countries in the first half of 2012 confirms the remaining fragilities in the financial stability outlook," the ECB said.

"This, in turn, has demonstrated that there is no room for complacency, either on the part of governments or on that of banks," it added, calling for governments to step up efforts to repair their finances and heal their wounded banking sectors.

Attending to the latest flare up in the euro zone's debt crisis, euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to lend up to 100 billion euros to help recapitalize Spanish banks.

Vitor Constancio, vice-president of the ECB, who presented the report, said the amount should be sufficient to fill the holes in Spanish banks' balance sheets and was a reassuring step for markets.

"The fact that the Spanish government recognized fully the situation and asked for financial assistance from the European financial firewalls is a stabilizing factor in this situation, because now it is clear the Spanish banks will be fully and properly capitalized," Constancio told Reuters Insider.

The move made an "important contribution to ease existing banking vulnerabilities in the euro area", the report added.

Constancio said political leaders now had to address markets' doubts about the future of the monetary union, pointing to the EU summit on June 28-29 at which leaders aim to agree on a road map to a "fiscal union".

The ECB suggested that a banking union would make the euro zone more resilient. Its three-pillar plan would include a cross-border deposit guarantee scheme, a crisis resolution fund to wind up failed banks and a new bank supervisory body.

Constancio said he personally thought a banking union could come before a fiscal union, arguing that the funds needed would mainly come from banks themselves and that the permanent European rescue fund (ESM) could act as a backstop if needed.

"You don't need a fully fledged fiscal union to have that (a banking union)," he said, adding it would also send a strong signal, binding euro zone members closer together.

While the ECB calmed markets at the beginning of the year by injecting more than 1 trillion euros into the banking system with its twin three-year loan operations - also called LTROs - it stressed that such steps could not replace political reforms.

"The three-year LTROs were never meant to be a substitute for other forms of policy action," the ECB said. "Exceptional and temporary non-standard central bank monetary policy measures have created breathing space that must be used wisely and effectively."

"The sovereign debt crisis is not over," Constancio told Reuters Insider.

NO GREEK EXIT

Despite financial markets now speculating that Greece's debts will force it out of the euro, the ECB report did not touch on the risks related to a potential exit.

The country will return to the polls on Sunday to elect a new government, and could bring into power radical leftists who reject the terms of the EU/IMF bailout.

"We don't see that Greece will exit the euro area," Constancio said, saying that it would be very difficult if not impossible to try to assess what it would mean if a country left the euro zone. "If you look at the market it sees that the risks have clearly increased, we realize that."

But he said: "For Greece it would be very, very serious if they left the euro zone."

DOWNSIDE RISKS

Measures of stress, for which the ECB looks at the chance of two or more large banks collapsing at the same time, have come down from a peak late last year, mainly due to ECB's liquidity injection, although the indicator has jumped again recently.

The ECB said slowing growth and falling property prices - including in Spain, where it sees the possibility of another 15 percent drop - could hurt banks' profits going forward.

The ECB earmarked a cumulative reduction of around 1.1 trillion euros - mostly via asset sales - in euro area banks' balance sheets to meet new regulatory requirements by end-2013.

It said its views were based on a stabilization of the euro zone economy at low levels, with growth picking up in the second half of the year, despite recent weak economic data.

But the risks to its outlook remained "tilted to the downside amid high uncertainty around the growth outlook", the ECB said.

(Editing by Catherine Evans)