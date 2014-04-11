Benoit Coeure, executive board member of the European Central Bank (ECB), speaks during an interview with Reuters in Frankfurt February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday that the stronger the euro exchange rate, the more need there would be for a more accommodative monetary policy stance.

Talking to Bloomberg television, Coeure stressed that the foreign exchange rate was not a policy target for the ECB, though the central bank did take its impact on inflation into account.

"The level of the euro is important in our monetary policy making. Why is it important? Because it impacts on inflation and we have an inflation mandate," Coeure said.

"The stronger the euro, the more need for monetary accommodation."

