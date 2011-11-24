OXFORD, England The ECB cannot be the lender of last resort for troubled euro zone states, one of its top policymakers said on Thursday, underscoring the bank's continued resistance to fierce pressure for it to take a more active role in calming the debt crisis.

Pressure on the ECB to act is rising fast with many in both political and financial circles arguing it is the only institution that can realistically see off the crisis.

It has already spent close to 200 billion euros ($267 billion) buying distressed countries' bonds, but Europe's statutes, its jealously guarded independence and desire to keep pressure on governments to clean up their finances have seen it maintain a firm stance against open-throttle bond buying.

"Euro area governments cannot expect the ECB to finance public deficits," Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo, one of the ECB's six Executive Board members, said according to the text of a speech given at an event organized by the Oxford University European Affairs Society.

"It is not the fiscal lender of last resort to sovereigns."

France has been the leading protagonist over recent weeks in calling for the ECB to pull out the stops to calm bond markets, with Germany in the opposite camp. The two states agreed on Thursday to stop arguing in public over the ECB's role.

Gonzalez-Paramo said the debt crisis was one of the greatest challenges Europe had faced and called for countries to move toward a fiscal union to complement the euro monetary union.

He said the constraints of having a joint currency meant countries could not inflate away their debts, meaning they had to be more disciplined with spending.

"Private debts denominated in euros cannot be 'inflated away'," he said. "This is a consequence of the ECB's legal obligation to maintain price stability in the euro area - defined as an inflation rate of below, but close to, 2 percent over the medium term."

Amid the intense focus on the euro zone's woes, Gonzalez-Paramo said financial markets had overlooked some of the major progress made in troubled parts of the bloc, such as putting safety nets in place, new, more responsible governments coming into power and regionwide rules to avoid future crises.

"Each of these measures, seen individually, may not represent the 'shock-and-awe' or 'big bazooka' that some commentators and markets participants call for. But... they are very significant developments," he said.

