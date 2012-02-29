FRANKFURT The European Central Bank is to take a hands-on role in Greece's bank recapitalization body, in an unprecedented step that highlights the ultra-tight rein the rest of Europe now has on Athens.

In a legal opinion published on Greece's Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), financed by the EU/IMF bailout fund, the ECB revealed it would become an observer on the recapitalization fund's board and attend its meetings.

It is the first time the ECB has taken such a hands-on role in a national bank recapitalization body. It does not do so in Ireland, and the move underscores the lengths to which the ECB and the rest of Europe are going to try to ensure Greece's plans do not run off-track.

The ECB has a particular interest in the Greek banking system because it lends it around 100 billion euros in its refinancing operations, money that is effectively keeping alive the banks which take it.

Alongside the International Monetary Fund and the EU Commission, the ECB is also part of the so-called troika that manages euro zone rescues and is now setting up a permanent office in Greece to keep a closer eye on Greece's progress in cutting its debts.

In the legal opinion, the ECB also called for it to be given a say on who runs the bank recapitalization body.

"The ECB suggests that the draft law could provide for participation in this Selection Committee by a representative from the ECB, in addition to one from the European Commission," it said.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Stephen Nisbet)